Zeit für die Familie

Von teleschau

"Der bloße Gedanke an Musik stresst mich. Ich muss jetzt erst mal eine Menge verarbeiten", erklärte Justin Bieber vor wenigen Wochen in einem Interview mit der "Vogue" – und will nun offenbar Nägel mit Köpfen machen: Via Instagram kündigte der 25-Jährige seinen Fans an, erst einmal kürzer treten zu wollen.

"Ich konzentriere mich nun sehr darauf, einige tief verwurzelte Probleme zu lösen", schreibt Bieber, der derzeit gegen Depressionen kämpft. "Ich tue das, um nicht zu zerbrechen, um meine Ehe zu erhalten und einmal der Vater sein zu können, der ich sein will. Nichts ist wichtiger als meine Familie und meine Gesundheit", meint der Popstar, der seit September mit Model Hailey Baldwin verheiratet ist.

Komplett beenden will Bieber seine Karriere jedoch nicht: "Ich werde so früh es mir möglich ist mit einem Wahnsinnsalbum zurückkommen", verspricht er.

Quelle: teleschau – der Mediendienst