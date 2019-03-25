Zeit für die Familie: Justin Bieber kündigt Karrierepause an
"Der bloße Gedanke an Musik stresst mich. Ich muss jetzt erst mal eine Menge verarbeiten", erklärte Justin Bieber vor wenigen Wochen in einem Interview mit der "Vogue" – und will nun offenbar Nägel mit Köpfen machen: Via Instagram kündigte der 25-Jährige seinen Fans an, erst einmal kürzer treten zu wollen.
"Ich konzentriere mich nun sehr darauf, einige tief verwurzelte Probleme zu lösen", schreibt Bieber, der derzeit gegen Depressionen kämpft. "Ich tue das, um nicht zu zerbrechen, um meine Ehe zu erhalten und einmal der Vater sein zu können, der ich sein will. Nichts ist wichtiger als meine Familie und meine Gesundheit", meint der Popstar, der seit September mit Model Hailey Baldwin verheiratet ist.
Komplett beenden will Bieber seine Karriere jedoch nicht: "Ich werde so früh es mir möglich ist mit einem Wahnsinnsalbum zurückkommen", verspricht er.
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
Quelle: teleschau – der Mediendienst