"Der Untergang des Hauses Usher" erfreut sich bei Netflix großer Beliebtheit.
Aktuelle Streaming-Highlights
Für viele ist Christopher Nolan die große Hoffnung für die Zukunft des Kinos. Wir werfen einen Blick auf seine bislang besten Filme – und wundern uns, dass Nolan für die Werke keinen Oscar oder Grammy erhalten hat.
Die besten Filme von Christopher Nolan
Fantasy und Horror aus Korea
Für Jessie wird ihr Ehebett in "Das Spiel" zur tödlichen Falle.
Kein Entkommen: Filme, in denen Menschen feststecken
Mike Flanagan hat unter anderem den Horror-Thriller "Das Spiel" für Netflix produziert.
Meister der Horrordramen – Alle Filme und Serien von Mike Flanagan
100 Jahre Disney: Diese Filme sollte jedes Kind gesehen haben
Arielle, die Meerjungfrau
Animation, Familie, Romantik, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Musik + Kultur, Komödie, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend • 83 MIN.
User-Score
Vaiana
Animation, Familie, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Action, Musik + Kultur, Komödie, Science-Fiction, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend • 107 MIN.
User-Score
Susi und Strolch
Animation, Familie, Romantik, Abenteuer, Action, Musik + Kultur, Komödie, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend • 80 MIN.
User-Score
Die Schöne und das Biest
Animation, Familie, Romantik, Fantasy, Musik + Kultur, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend • 85 MIN.
User-Score
Das Dschungelbuch
Animation, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend, Familie, Abenteuer, Action, Komödie, Dokumentation, Musik + Kultur • 79 MIN.
User-Score
Die Eiskönigin 2
Animation, Familie, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Action, Musik + Kultur, Sonstige, Komödie, Drama, Kinder & Jugend, Dokumentation • 103 MIN.
User-Score
Coco
Animation, Familie, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Musik + Kultur, Komödie, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend • 100 MIN.
User-Score
Der König der Löwen
Animation, Familie, Abenteuer, Action, Musik + Kultur, Sonstige, Drama, Kinder & Jugend • 93 MIN.
User-Score
Bärenbrüder 2
Animation, Familie, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Action, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend • 79 MIN.
User-Score
Diese Filme und Serien könnten Cillian-Murphy-Fans gefallen
The Dark Knight Rises
Action, Horror, Krimi, Drama, Thriller • 164 MIN.
User-Score
Peaky Blinders – Gangs of Birmingham
Action, Drama, Sonstige, Krimi, Historisches, Thriller
Transcendence
Science-Fiction, Sonstige, Thriller, Action, Drama • 119 MIN.
User-Score
Operation Anthropoid
Romantik, Action, Drama, Historisches, Thriller • 120 MIN.
User-Score
Dunkirk
Action, Horror, Drama, Sonstige, Historisches, Thriller • 107 MIN.
User-Score
A Quiet Place 2
Science-Fiction, Horror, Drama, Thriller, Abenteuer, Action • 97 MIN.
User-Score
The Dark Knight
Action, Horror, Krimi, Drama, Thriller, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Mystery • 152 MIN.
User-Score
Inception
Action, Science-Fiction, Sonstige, Abenteuer, Thriller, Fantasy, Dokumentation, Drama • 148 MIN.
User-Score
In Time - Deine Zeit läuft ab
Action, Science-Fiction, Thriller • 110 MIN.
User-Score
Batman Begins
Action, Horror, Krimi, Drama, Thriller • 139 MIN.
User-Score
In diesen Filmen haben die Protagonisten ein Glas zu viel getrunken
Der Rausch
Komödie, Drama • 117 MIN.
User-Score
Hangover 2
Komödie, Erotik • 101 MIN.
User-Score
Vince's American Hangover: Die wilde Partynacht
Komödie • 101 MIN.
User-Score
Flight
Drama, Thriller • 133 MIN.
User-Score
Allein
Drama • 87 MIN.
User-Score
Gegen die Wand
Romantik, Drama • 121 MIN.
User-Score
Smashed
Komödie, Drama, Sonstige • 77 MIN.
User-Score
Crazy Heart
Musik + Kultur, Drama, Romantik, Sonstige • 112 MIN.
User-Score
A Star Is Born
Romantik, Drama, Musik + Kultur, Action • 135 MIN.
User-Score
Hangover
Komödie, Erotik • 99 MIN.
User-Score
Alkohol
Dokumentation • 89 MIN.
User-Score
28 Tage
Komödie, Krimi, Thriller • 103 MIN.
User-Score
Die beliebtesten deutschen Krimi-Serien im TV
Tatort - Goldbach
Action, Drama, Krimi, Thriller, Sonstige • 89 MIN.
User-Score
Derrick
Krimi, Thriller, Drama • 59 MIN.
User-Score
Der Alte
Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 58 MIN.
User-Score
Ein Fall für zwei
Krimi, Thriller • 58 MIN.
User-Score
Bella Block - Unter den Linden
Krimi, Thriller • 88 MIN.
User-Score
SOKO Leipzig
Krimi, Thriller • 43 MIN.
User-Score
Nord bei Nordwest - Käpt'n Hook
Krimi, Thriller, Drama, Sonstige • 87 MIN.
User-Score
Polizeiruf 110: Braut in Schwarz
Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 87 MIN.
User-Score
Wilsberg - Alle Jahre wieder
Krimi, Thriller, Komödie, Drama • 105 MIN.
User-Score
Ein starkes Team - Die Frau des Freundes
Krimi, Thriller, Drama, Sonstige • 87 MIN.
User-Score
Großstadtrevier - St. Pauli, 06:07 Uhr
Komödie, Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 86 MIN.
User-Score
Alarm für Cobra 11 - Einsatz für Team 2
Action, Drama, Thriller
User-Score
Fantasy und Horror aus Korea
Train to Busan
Action, Horror, Thriller • 118 MIN.
User-Score
Peninsula
Abenteuer, Action, Horror, Thriller • 116 MIN.
User-Score
I Saw the Devil
Action, Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 125 MIN.
User-Score
Hellbound
Horror, Drama, Krimi, Thriller, Action
User-Score
Kingdom
Abenteuer, Action, Horror, Drama, Thriller
User-Score
Sell Your Haunted House
Horror, Drama
User-Score
The Silent Sea
Thriller
User-Score
All of Us Are Dead
Horror, Drama
User-Score
Parasite
Komödie, Drama, Thriller • 131 MIN.
User-Score
Sweet Home
Horror, Drama, Thriller • 52 MIN.
User-Score
The Master's Sun
Romantik, Komödie, Sport, Dokumentation, Horror, Sonstige • 22 MIN.
User-Score
Goedam
Horror, Thriller
User-Score
Die besten Filme von Christopher Nolan
Batman Begins
Action, Horror, Krimi, Drama, Thriller • 139 MIN.
User-Score
Prestige - Die Meister der Magie
Science-Fiction, Horror, Drama, Mystery, Krimi, Thriller • 124 MIN.
User-Score
The Dark Knight
Action, Horror, Krimi, Drama, Thriller, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Mystery • 152 MIN.
User-Score
Inception
Action, Science-Fiction, Sonstige, Abenteuer, Thriller, Fantasy, Dokumentation, Drama • 148 MIN.
User-Score
Interstellar
Science-Fiction, Abenteuer, Drama, Sonstige • 169 MIN.
User-Score
Tenet
Abenteuer, Action, Science-Fiction, Thriller, Sonstige • 150 MIN.
User-Score
Meister der Horrordramen – Alle Filme und Serien von Mike Flanagan
Das Spiel
Horror, Buchverfilmungen, Thriller • 103 MIN.
User-Score
Spuk in Bly Manor
Horror, Thriller
User-Score
Midnight Mass
Horror, Drama, Sonstige
User-Score
Gänsehaut um Mitternacht
Horror, Thriller
User-Score
Before I Wake
Thriller • 96 MIN.
User-Score
Oculus
Horror, Thriller • 99 MIN.
User-Score
Spuk in Hill House
Reality-TV, Horror
User-Score
Doctor Sleep
Fantasy, Horror, Drama, Thriller • 152 MIN.
User-Score
Die besten Filme, die in Freizeitparks spielen!
Takeover: Voll vertauscht
Komödie • 87 MIN.
User-Score
Chihiros Reise ins Zauberland
Animation, Familie, Romantik, Abenteuer, Anime, Kinder & Jugend • 125 MIN.
User-Score
The Florida Project
Drama • 111 MIN.
User-Score
Vacation – Wir sind die Griswolds
Komödie, Erotik, Abenteuer, Sonstige • 99 MIN.
User-Score
Wer ist Hanna?
Action, Thriller, Abenteuer, Krimi • 106 MIN.
User-Score
Final Destination 3
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Mystery • 92 MIN.
User-Score
Westworld
Western, Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Thriller • 88 MIN.
User-Score
Zombieland
Action, Komödie, Horror, Sonstige • 87 MIN.
User-Score
Jurassic World
Abenteuer, Action, Science-Fiction, Thriller, Horror • 124 MIN.
User-Score
Free Willy - Ruf der Freiheit
Familie, Romantik, Drama, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend, Abenteuer, Action • 111 MIN.
User-Score
Willkommen im Wunder Park
Animation, Familie, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Komödie, Drama, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend • 85 MIN.
User-Score
Adventureland
Romantik, Komödie, Drama • 102 MIN.
User-Score
Serien nach wahren Begebenheiten
Unbelievable
US-Serien, Drama, Krimi
User-Score
Escape at Dannemora
Drama • 61 MIN.
User-Score
Dahmer - Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer
Horror, Krimi
User-Score
The Crown
Politisches, Drama, Sonstige
User-Score
Barbaren
Abenteuer, Action
User-Score
The Playlist
Musik + Kultur, Drama, Sonstige
User-Score
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Komödie, Sonstige, Krimi
User-Score
Die Murdaugh-Morde: Skandal in den Südstaaten
Dokumentation, Drama, Unterhaltung, Krimi
User-Score
Pam & Tommy
Drama
User-Score
When They See Us
Drama, Krimi
User-Score
The Spy
Thriller
User-Score
The Dropout
Drama
User-Score
Kein Entkommen: Filme, in denen Menschen feststecken
127 Hours
Drama, Action • 94 MIN.
User-Score
The Descent - Abgrund des Grauens
Abenteuer, Horror, Thriller • 95 MIN.
User-Score
The Pool
Action, Horror, Drama, Thriller • 90 MIN.
User-Score
Black Water
Abenteuer, Action, Horror, Drama, Thriller • 89 MIN.
User-Score
Speed
Abenteuer, Action, Thriller • 116 MIN.
User-Score
Die Wand
Science-Fiction, Drama, Krimi • 103 MIN.
User-Score
Curve
Horror, Thriller • 85 MIN.
User-Score
Das Spiel
Horror, Buchverfilmungen, Thriller • 103 MIN.
User-Score
Motel
Horror, Thriller • 85 MIN.
User-Score
The Shallows: Gefahr aus der Tiefe
Action, Horror, Drama, Thriller • 86 MIN.
User-Score
Buried - Lebend Begraben
Drama, Thriller • 91 MIN.
User-Score
Saw
Action, Horror, Sonstige, Thriller • 103 MIN.
User-Score
Frontier(s) - Kennst du deine Schmerzgrenze?
Horror, Thriller • 96 MIN.
User-Score
Crawl
Abenteuer, Action, Horror, Thriller • 87 MIN.
User-Score
Open Water: Cage Dive
Abenteuer, Horror, Drama, Thriller • 80 MIN.
User-Score
12 Feet Deep - Gefangen im Wasser
Horror, Drama, Thriller • 85 MIN.
User-Score
Horror, Thriller, Sonstige • 87 MIN.
User-Score
Nicht auflegen!
Drama, Thriller • 81 MIN.
User-Score
Science-Fiction-Serien streamen – unsere Empfehlungen
Peripherie
Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Thriller, Horror, Mystery • 1 MIN.
User-Score
American Gods
Fantasy, Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Krimi, Thriller
User-Score
Star Trek: Picard
Abenteuer, Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Fantasy, Sonstige • 1 MIN.
User-Score
Stargate Atlantis
Abenteuer, Action, Science-Fiction, Drama • 45 MIN.
User-Score
Westworld
Western, Abenteuer, Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Unterhaltung, Fantasy, Sonstige • 65 MIN.
User-Score
Stargate SG-1
Abenteuer, Action, Science-Fiction, Drama • 45 MIN.
User-Score
Black Mirror
Science-Fiction, Horror, Sonstige, Mystery, Thriller, Drama
User-Score
Doctor Who
Familie, Abenteuer, Science-Fiction, Drama, Kinder & Jugend, Fantasy, Dokumentation, Sonstige • 24 MIN.
User-Score
The Orville
Abenteuer, Komödie, Science-Fiction, Drama, Sonstige, Fantasy • 45 MIN.
User-Score
Akte X - Die unheimlichen Fälle des FBI
Dokumentation, Science-Fiction, Drama, Sonstige, Thriller, Fantasy
User-Score
The Flash
Abenteuer, Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Fantasy, Krimi, Romantik, Komödie, Dokumentation, Sonstige • 40 MIN.
User-Score
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Abenteuer, US-Serien, Action, Science-Fiction, Fantasy, Dokumentation, Sonstige • 46 MIN.
User-Score
Utopia
Action, Science-Fiction, Horror, Drama, Mystery, Thriller
User-Score
Z Nation
Romantik, Abenteuer, US-Serien, Action, Komödie, Science-Fiction, Horror, Drama, Sonstige • 41 MIN.
User-Score
4400 - Die Rückkehrer
Science-Fiction, Drama
User-Score
Raumschiff Enterprise – Das nächste Jahrhundert
Abenteuer, US-Serien, Action, Science-Fiction, Fantasy, Drama, Dokumentation, Sonstige • 44 MIN.
User-Score
Continuum
Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Krimi, Thriller
User-Score
Parallel Worlds
Science-Fiction, Drama
User-Score
Die besten Thriller-Serien
Königin des Südens
Action, Krimi, Thriller, Unterhaltung, Drama
User-Score
Law & Order:Special Victims Unit
Action, Horror, Drama, Mystery, Krimi, Thriller, Komödie, Fantasy, Sonstige • 41 MIN.
User-Score
Olhar Indiscreto
Sonstige, Krimi, Thriller, Unterhaltung, Drama
User-Score
Law & Order
Drama, Thriller • 41 MIN.
User-Score
Navy CIS
Abenteuer, Action, Drama, Sonstige, Mystery, Krimi, Horror, Thriller • 42 MIN.
User-Score
The Blacklist
US-Serien, Action, Krimi, Thriller, Science-Fiction, Horror, Drama, Mystery, Unterhaltung, Sonstige • 43 MIN.
User-Score
1899
Abenteuer, Action, Thriller, Sonstige
User-Score
Fear the Walking Dead
Action, Science-Fiction, Horror, Drama, Thriller, Fantasy, Dokumentation, Sonstige
User-Score
Peripherie
Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Thriller, Horror, Mystery • 1 MIN.
User-Score
The Recruit
Abenteuer, Action, Thriller
User-Score
Inspector Barnaby
Abenteuer, Drama, Krimi, Thriller, Sonstige • 101 MIN.
User-Score
Sleepy Hollow
Abenteuer, Fantasy, Action, Science-Fiction, Horror, Drama, Thriller
User-Score
Krieg der Welten
Science-Fiction, Drama, Thriller • 50 MIN.
User-Score
Manifest
Komödie, Science-Fiction, Drama, Sonstige, Mystery, Thriller, Unterhaltung • 47 MIN.
User-Score
The Sinner
US-Serien, Drama, Krimi, Buchverfilmungen, Thriller, Komödie
User-Score
Hunters
Abenteuer, Action, Horror, Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Animation, Romantik, Fantasy, Sport, Sonstige • 1 MIN.
User-Score
Arrow
Abenteuer, US-Serien, Action, Sonstige, Krimi, Science-Fiction, Drama, Thriller • 42 MIN.
User-Score
Supergirl
Abenteuer, US-Serien, Action, Science-Fiction, Sonstige, Fantasy, Drama, Thriller • 43 MIN.
User-Score
Die besten Mafia-Filme und -Serien aller Zeiten
Der Pate
Drama, Krimi, Thriller, Action, Horror • 175 MIN.
User-Score
Scarface
Action, Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 162 MIN.
User-Score
Die Sopranos
Drama, Krimi, Sonstige • 60 MIN.
User-Score
Peaky Blinders – Gangs of Birmingham
Action, Drama, Sonstige, Krimi, Historisches, Thriller
GoodFellas
Action, Horror, Drama, Krimi, Buchverfilmungen, Thriller • 145 MIN.
User-Score
Donnie Brasco
Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 126 MIN.
User-Score
The Irishman
Action, Drama, Krimi, Buchverfilmungen, Dokumentation • 209 MIN.
User-Score
Departed - Unter Feinden
Action, Krimi, Thriller, Abenteuer, Drama • 145 MIN.
User-Score
Boardwalk Empire
Drama, Krimi, Historisches, Thriller, Sonstige • 69 MIN.
User-Score
Gomorrha
Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 111 MIN.
User-Score
Im Angesicht des Verbrechens
Drama, Thriller
User-Score
Die Unbestechlichen
Action, Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 119 MIN.
User-Score
