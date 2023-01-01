TV-Programm
Jetzt im TV
20:15 im TV
22:00 im TV
TV-Tipps
4-Wochen-Planer
Programm nach Sendern
Mein Prisma
Anmelden
TV-Programm
Streaming
Mediatheken
News
Stars
Podcast
Kino & Film
Serien
Magazin
Themen
Rätsel
Services
Gewinnspiele
TV-Programm
Jetzt im TV
20:15 im TV
22:00 im TV
TV-Tipps
Streaming
Mediatheken
News
Stars
Podcast
Kino & Film
Serien
Magazin
Themen
Rätsel
Services
4-Wochen-Planer
Programm nach Sendern
Mein Prisma
Anmelden
Home
Streaming
Tipps
Aktuelle Streaming-Highlights
Mehr
Tipps
Die besten Filme von Christopher Nolan
Mehr
Tipps
Fantasy und Horror aus Korea
Mehr
Tipps
Kein Entkommen: Filme, in denen Menschen feststecken
Mehr
Tipps
Meister der Horrordramen – Alle Filme und Serien von Mike Flanagan
Mehr
Suche im Streaming
100 Jahre Disney: Diese Filme sollte jedes Kind gesehen haben
Arielle, die Meerjungfrau
Animation, Familie, Romantik, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Musik + Kultur, Komödie, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend • 83 MIN.
User-Score
Vaiana
Animation, Familie, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Action, Musik + Kultur, Komödie, Science-Fiction, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend • 107 MIN.
User-Score
Susi und Strolch
Animation, Familie, Romantik, Abenteuer, Action, Musik + Kultur, Komödie, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend • 80 MIN.
User-Score
Die Schöne und das Biest
Animation, Familie, Romantik, Fantasy, Musik + Kultur, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend • 85 MIN.
User-Score
Das Dschungelbuch
Animation, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend, Familie, Abenteuer, Action, Komödie, Dokumentation, Musik + Kultur • 79 MIN.
User-Score
Die Eiskönigin 2
Animation, Familie, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Action, Musik + Kultur, Sonstige, Komödie, Drama, Kinder & Jugend, Dokumentation • 103 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Coco
Animation, Familie, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Musik + Kultur, Komödie, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend • 100 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Der König der Löwen
Animation, Familie, Abenteuer, Action, Musik + Kultur, Sonstige, Drama, Kinder & Jugend • 93 MIN.
User-Score
Bärenbrüder 2
Animation, Familie, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Action, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend • 79 MIN.
User-Score
Weiter
Diese Filme und Serien könnten Cillian-Murphy-Fans gefallen
The Dark Knight Rises
Action, Horror, Krimi, Drama, Thriller • 164 MIN.
User-Score
Peaky Blinders – Gangs of Birmingham
Action, Drama, Sonstige, Krimi, Historisches, Thriller
Transcendence
Science-Fiction, Sonstige, Thriller, Action, Drama • 119 MIN.
User-Score
Operation Anthropoid
Romantik, Action, Drama, Historisches, Thriller • 120 MIN.
User-Score
Dunkirk
Action, Horror, Drama, Sonstige, Historisches, Thriller • 107 MIN.
User-Score
A Quiet Place 2
Science-Fiction, Horror, Drama, Thriller, Abenteuer, Action • 97 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
The Dark Knight
Action, Horror, Krimi, Drama, Thriller, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Mystery • 152 MIN.
User-Score
Inception
Action, Science-Fiction, Sonstige, Abenteuer, Thriller, Fantasy, Dokumentation, Drama • 148 MIN.
User-Score
In Time - Deine Zeit läuft ab
Action, Science-Fiction, Thriller • 110 MIN.
User-Score
Batman Begins
Action, Horror, Krimi, Drama, Thriller • 139 MIN.
User-Score
Weiter
In diesen Filmen haben die Protagonisten ein Glas zu viel getrunken
Der Rausch
Komödie, Drama • 117 MIN.
User-Score
Hangover 2
Komödie, Erotik • 101 MIN.
User-Score
Vince's American Hangover: Die wilde Partynacht
Komödie • 101 MIN.
User-Score
Flight
Drama, Thriller • 133 MIN.
User-Score
Allein
Drama • 87 MIN.
User-Score
Gegen die Wand
Romantik, Drama • 121 MIN.
User-Score
Smashed
Komödie, Drama, Sonstige • 77 MIN.
User-Score
Crazy Heart
Musik + Kultur, Drama, Romantik, Sonstige • 112 MIN.
User-Score
A Star Is Born
Romantik, Drama, Musik + Kultur, Action • 135 MIN.
User-Score
Hangover
Komödie, Erotik • 99 MIN.
User-Score
Alkohol
Dokumentation • 89 MIN.
User-Score
28 Tage
Komödie, Krimi, Thriller • 103 MIN.
User-Score
Weiter
Die beliebtesten deutschen Krimi-Serien im TV
HOT
Tatort - Goldbach
Action, Drama, Krimi, Thriller, Sonstige • 89 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Derrick
Krimi, Thriller, Drama • 59 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Der Alte
Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 58 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Ein Fall für zwei
Krimi, Thriller • 58 MIN.
User-Score
Bella Block - Unter den Linden
Krimi, Thriller • 88 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
SOKO Leipzig
Krimi, Thriller • 43 MIN.
User-Score
Nord bei Nordwest - Käpt'n Hook
Krimi, Thriller, Drama, Sonstige • 87 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Polizeiruf 110: Braut in Schwarz
Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 87 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Wilsberg - Alle Jahre wieder
Krimi, Thriller, Komödie, Drama • 105 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Ein starkes Team - Die Frau des Freundes
Krimi, Thriller, Drama, Sonstige • 87 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Großstadtrevier - St. Pauli, 06:07 Uhr
Komödie, Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 86 MIN.
User-Score
Alarm für Cobra 11 - Einsatz für Team 2
Action, Drama, Thriller
User-Score
Weiter
Fantasy und Horror aus Korea
Train to Busan
Action, Horror, Thriller • 118 MIN.
User-Score
Peninsula
Abenteuer, Action, Horror, Thriller • 116 MIN.
User-Score
I Saw the Devil
Action, Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 125 MIN.
User-Score
Hellbound
Horror, Drama, Krimi, Thriller, Action
User-Score
Kingdom
Abenteuer, Action, Horror, Drama, Thriller
User-Score
Sell Your Haunted House
Horror, Drama
User-Score
The Silent Sea
Thriller
User-Score
HOT
All of Us Are Dead
Horror, Drama
User-Score
Parasite
Komödie, Drama, Thriller • 131 MIN.
User-Score
Sweet Home
Horror, Drama, Thriller • 52 MIN.
User-Score
The Master's Sun
Romantik, Komödie, Sport, Dokumentation, Horror, Sonstige • 22 MIN.
User-Score
Goedam
Horror, Thriller
User-Score
Weiter
Die besten Filme von Christopher Nolan
Batman Begins
Action, Horror, Krimi, Drama, Thriller • 139 MIN.
User-Score
Prestige - Die Meister der Magie
Science-Fiction, Horror, Drama, Mystery, Krimi, Thriller • 124 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
The Dark Knight
Action, Horror, Krimi, Drama, Thriller, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Mystery • 152 MIN.
User-Score
Inception
Action, Science-Fiction, Sonstige, Abenteuer, Thriller, Fantasy, Dokumentation, Drama • 148 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Interstellar
Science-Fiction, Abenteuer, Drama, Sonstige • 169 MIN.
User-Score
Tenet
Abenteuer, Action, Science-Fiction, Thriller, Sonstige • 150 MIN.
User-Score
Weiter
Meister der Horrordramen – Alle Filme und Serien von Mike Flanagan
Das Spiel
Horror, Buchverfilmungen, Thriller • 103 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Spuk in Bly Manor
Horror, Thriller
User-Score
HOT
Midnight Mass
Horror, Drama, Sonstige
User-Score
HOT
Gänsehaut um Mitternacht
Horror, Thriller
User-Score
Before I Wake
Thriller • 96 MIN.
User-Score
Oculus
Horror, Thriller • 99 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Spuk in Hill House
Reality-TV, Horror
User-Score
Doctor Sleep
Fantasy, Horror, Drama, Thriller • 152 MIN.
User-Score
Weiter
Die besten Filme, die in Freizeitparks spielen!
Takeover: Voll vertauscht
Komödie • 87 MIN.
User-Score
Chihiros Reise ins Zauberland
Animation, Familie, Romantik, Abenteuer, Anime, Kinder & Jugend • 125 MIN.
User-Score
The Florida Project
Drama • 111 MIN.
User-Score
Vacation – Wir sind die Griswolds
Komödie, Erotik, Abenteuer, Sonstige • 99 MIN.
User-Score
Wer ist Hanna?
Action, Thriller, Abenteuer, Krimi • 106 MIN.
User-Score
Final Destination 3
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Mystery • 92 MIN.
User-Score
Westworld
Western, Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Thriller • 88 MIN.
User-Score
Zombieland
Action, Komödie, Horror, Sonstige • 87 MIN.
User-Score
Jurassic World
Abenteuer, Action, Science-Fiction, Thriller, Horror • 124 MIN.
User-Score
Free Willy - Ruf der Freiheit
Familie, Romantik, Drama, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend, Abenteuer, Action • 111 MIN.
User-Score
Willkommen im Wunder Park
Animation, Familie, Abenteuer, Fantasy, Komödie, Drama, Sonstige, Kinder & Jugend • 85 MIN.
User-Score
Adventureland
Romantik, Komödie, Drama • 102 MIN.
User-Score
Weiter
Serien nach wahren Begebenheiten
HOT
Unbelievable
US-Serien, Drama, Krimi
User-Score
Escape at Dannemora
Drama • 61 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Dahmer - Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer
Horror, Krimi
User-Score
HOT
The Crown
Politisches, Drama, Sonstige
User-Score
Barbaren
Abenteuer, Action
User-Score
The Playlist
Musik + Kultur, Drama, Sonstige
User-Score
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
Komödie, Sonstige, Krimi
User-Score
Die Murdaugh-Morde: Skandal in den Südstaaten
Dokumentation, Drama, Unterhaltung, Krimi
User-Score
HOT
Pam & Tommy
Drama
User-Score
HOT
When They See Us
Drama, Krimi
User-Score
The Spy
Thriller
User-Score
HOT
The Dropout
Drama
User-Score
Weiter
Kein Entkommen: Filme, in denen Menschen feststecken
127 Hours
Drama, Action • 94 MIN.
User-Score
The Descent - Abgrund des Grauens
Abenteuer, Horror, Thriller • 95 MIN.
User-Score
The Pool
Action, Horror, Drama, Thriller • 90 MIN.
User-Score
Black Water
Abenteuer, Action, Horror, Drama, Thriller • 89 MIN.
User-Score
Speed
Abenteuer, Action, Thriller • 116 MIN.
User-Score
Die Wand
Science-Fiction, Drama, Krimi • 103 MIN.
User-Score
Curve
Horror, Thriller • 85 MIN.
User-Score
Das Spiel
Horror, Buchverfilmungen, Thriller • 103 MIN.
User-Score
Motel
Horror, Thriller • 85 MIN.
User-Score
The Shallows: Gefahr aus der Tiefe
Action, Horror, Drama, Thriller • 86 MIN.
User-Score
Buried - Lebend Begraben
Drama, Thriller • 91 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Saw
Action, Horror, Sonstige, Thriller • 103 MIN.
User-Score
Frontier(s) - Kennst du deine Schmerzgrenze?
Horror, Thriller • 96 MIN.
User-Score
Crawl
Abenteuer, Action, Horror, Thriller • 87 MIN.
User-Score
Open Water: Cage Dive
Abenteuer, Horror, Drama, Thriller • 80 MIN.
User-Score
12 Feet Deep - Gefangen im Wasser
Horror, Drama, Thriller • 85 MIN.
User-Score
HOT 247 F
Horror, Thriller, Sonstige • 87 MIN.
User-Score
Nicht auflegen!
Drama, Thriller • 81 MIN.
User-Score
Weiter
Science-Fiction-Serien streamen – unsere Empfehlungen
HOT
Peripherie
Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Thriller, Horror, Mystery • 1 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
American Gods
Fantasy, Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Krimi, Thriller
User-Score
HOT
Star Trek: Picard
Abenteuer, Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Fantasy, Sonstige • 1 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Stargate Atlantis
Abenteuer, Action, Science-Fiction, Drama • 45 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Westworld
Western, Abenteuer, Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Unterhaltung, Fantasy, Sonstige • 65 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Stargate SG-1
Abenteuer, Action, Science-Fiction, Drama • 45 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Black Mirror
Science-Fiction, Horror, Sonstige, Mystery, Thriller, Drama
User-Score
HOT
Doctor Who
Familie, Abenteuer, Science-Fiction, Drama, Kinder & Jugend, Fantasy, Dokumentation, Sonstige • 24 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
The Orville
Abenteuer, Komödie, Science-Fiction, Drama, Sonstige, Fantasy • 45 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Akte X - Die unheimlichen Fälle des FBI
Dokumentation, Science-Fiction, Drama, Sonstige, Thriller, Fantasy
User-Score
HOT
The Flash
Abenteuer, Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Fantasy, Krimi, Romantik, Komödie, Dokumentation, Sonstige • 40 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Abenteuer, US-Serien, Action, Science-Fiction, Fantasy, Dokumentation, Sonstige • 46 MIN.
User-Score
Utopia
Action, Science-Fiction, Horror, Drama, Mystery, Thriller
User-Score
HOT
Z Nation
Romantik, Abenteuer, US-Serien, Action, Komödie, Science-Fiction, Horror, Drama, Sonstige • 41 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
4400 - Die Rückkehrer
Science-Fiction, Drama
User-Score
HOT
Raumschiff Enterprise – Das nächste Jahrhundert
Abenteuer, US-Serien, Action, Science-Fiction, Fantasy, Drama, Dokumentation, Sonstige • 44 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Continuum
Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Krimi, Thriller
User-Score
Parallel Worlds
Science-Fiction, Drama
User-Score
Weiter
Die besten Thriller-Serien
Königin des Südens
Action, Krimi, Thriller, Unterhaltung, Drama
User-Score
HOT
Law & Order:Special Victims Unit
Action, Horror, Drama, Mystery, Krimi, Thriller, Komödie, Fantasy, Sonstige • 41 MIN.
User-Score
Olhar Indiscreto
Sonstige, Krimi, Thriller, Unterhaltung, Drama
User-Score
HOT
Law & Order
Drama, Thriller • 41 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Navy CIS
Abenteuer, Action, Drama, Sonstige, Mystery, Krimi, Horror, Thriller • 42 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
The Blacklist
US-Serien, Action, Krimi, Thriller, Science-Fiction, Horror, Drama, Mystery, Unterhaltung, Sonstige • 43 MIN.
User-Score
1899
Abenteuer, Action, Thriller, Sonstige
User-Score
HOT
Fear the Walking Dead
Action, Science-Fiction, Horror, Drama, Thriller, Fantasy, Dokumentation, Sonstige
User-Score
HOT
Peripherie
Action, Science-Fiction, Drama, Thriller, Horror, Mystery • 1 MIN.
User-Score
The Recruit
Abenteuer, Action, Thriller
User-Score
HOT
Inspector Barnaby
Abenteuer, Drama, Krimi, Thriller, Sonstige • 101 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Sleepy Hollow
Abenteuer, Fantasy, Action, Science-Fiction, Horror, Drama, Thriller
User-Score
Krieg der Welten
Science-Fiction, Drama, Thriller • 50 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Manifest
Komödie, Science-Fiction, Drama, Sonstige, Mystery, Thriller, Unterhaltung • 47 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
The Sinner
US-Serien, Drama, Krimi, Buchverfilmungen, Thriller, Komödie
User-Score
HOT
Hunters
Abenteuer, Action, Horror, Drama, Mystery, Thriller, Animation, Romantik, Fantasy, Sport, Sonstige • 1 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Arrow
Abenteuer, US-Serien, Action, Sonstige, Krimi, Science-Fiction, Drama, Thriller • 42 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Supergirl
Abenteuer, US-Serien, Action, Science-Fiction, Sonstige, Fantasy, Drama, Thriller • 43 MIN.
User-Score
Weiter
Die besten Mafia-Filme und -Serien aller Zeiten
HOT
Der Pate
Drama, Krimi, Thriller, Action, Horror • 175 MIN.
User-Score
Scarface
Action, Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 162 MIN.
User-Score
Die Sopranos
Drama, Krimi, Sonstige • 60 MIN.
User-Score
Peaky Blinders – Gangs of Birmingham
Action, Drama, Sonstige, Krimi, Historisches, Thriller
GoodFellas
Action, Horror, Drama, Krimi, Buchverfilmungen, Thriller • 145 MIN.
User-Score
Donnie Brasco
Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 126 MIN.
User-Score
The Irishman
Action, Drama, Krimi, Buchverfilmungen, Dokumentation • 209 MIN.
User-Score
Departed - Unter Feinden
Action, Krimi, Thriller, Abenteuer, Drama • 145 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Boardwalk Empire
Drama, Krimi, Historisches, Thriller, Sonstige • 69 MIN.
User-Score
HOT
Gomorrha
Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 111 MIN.
User-Score
Im Angesicht des Verbrechens
Drama, Thriller
User-Score
Die Unbestechlichen
Action, Drama, Krimi, Thriller • 119 MIN.
User-Score
Weiter
Unsere Empfehlungen
FOLGEN SIE UNS
Facebook
Instagram
RSS-Feed
YouTube
PRODUKTE
NEWSLETTER
PODCAST
THEMEN-DOSSIERS
PRISMA-APP
PRISMA-SHOPPING
RATGEBER
PRISMA TREND
SENDERINFOS
PRISMA
IMPRESSUM
KONTAKT
ÜBER UNS
NEWS-ARCHIV
MEDIADATEN
AGB
DATENSCHUTZ
TEILNAHMEBEDINGUNGEN
sitemap
Cookie-Einstellungen
© 2023 PRISMA-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG