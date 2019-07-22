"Strictly Come Dancing": Motsi Mabuse wird Jurorin in britischer "Let's Dance"-Variante
Motsi Mabuse tanzt "fremd": Die "Let's Dance"-Jurorin wird in Zukunft in der britischen Muttersendung "Strictly Come Dancing" prominente Tänzer bewerten. Was bedeutet das für "Let's Dance"?
Das deutsche Publikum hat Motsi Mabuse mit ihrem Charme und ihrem Sachverstand schon längst erobert, nun kommen auch britische Tanzfans in den Genuss: "Ich bin überglücklich darüber, Teil der Jury von 'Strictly Come Dancing' zu werden", freut sich die "Let's Dance"-Jurorin bei Instagram über ihren neuen Job in der britischen Version der Tanzshow.
I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the @bbcstrictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started! @letsdance dance has always and will always have a place in my heart ‘ I grew up with @letsdance and learned so much, so don’t worry I am not going anywhere soon and November I will be certainly our first tour !! Thank you to the team @rtl.tv & SEAPOINT Kai Sturm ,Steffi frebel, Nina Klinik ,Jan Philipp and Nora Kurven .You guys are amazing and I will be forever grateful .Thank you for the support and 11 Wonderful years ! Thank you to @oana_nechiti @erichklann @kathrin_menzinger & @vadim.garbuzov great colleagues who jumped in when I called ! Thank you guys and can’t wait for our secret project 2020 @motsimabuse_taunustanzschule & @millennium_tanzschule !!!!!!!!!!! I couldn’t do all this without the support of my Husband , My Family and My dance school team !!!! Exciting times ahead and I can’t wait to meet all of @bbcstrictly team . My final words :::: There is freedom waiting for you, On the breezes of the sky, And you ask "What if I fall?" Oh but my darling, What if you fly? Love Motsi #anzeige #newchapter #godhasaplan #lawofattraction #manifestation #loveandlight
Obwohl die 38-Jährige bisher nur im deutschen Fernsehen aktiv war, ist der Name Mabuse in Großbritannien kein unbekannter: Motsi Mabuses kleine Schwester Otlile tanzt seit 2015 in "Strictly Come Dancing" mit Prominenten.
"Let's Dance" will Motsi Mabuse trotz des prestigeträchtigen neuen Jobs aber treu bleiben: "Ich bin mit 'Let's Dance' aufgewachsen und habe so viel gelernt, keine Sorge, so schnell gehe ich nirgendwohin", versichert der Tanzprofi. 2007 hatte Mabuse ihre TV-Karriere als Tänzerin in der Show begonnen, seit 2011 sitzt der Publikumsliebling in der Jury. Im Herbst geht die Show zum ersten Mal auf Tour.
