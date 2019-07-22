"Strictly Come Dancing"

Von teleschau

Motsi Mabuse tanzt "fremd": Die "Let's Dance"-Jurorin wird in Zukunft in der britischen Muttersendung "Strictly Come Dancing" prominente Tänzer bewerten. Was bedeutet das für "Let's Dance"?

Das deutsche Publikum hat Motsi Mabuse mit ihrem Charme und ihrem Sachverstand schon längst erobert, nun kommen auch britische Tanzfans in den Genuss: "Ich bin überglücklich darüber, Teil der Jury von 'Strictly Come Dancing' zu werden", freut sich die "Let's Dance"-Jurorin bei Instagram über ihren neuen Job in der britischen Version der Tanzshow.

Obwohl die 38-Jährige bisher nur im deutschen Fernsehen aktiv war, ist der Name Mabuse in Großbritannien kein unbekannter: Motsi Mabuses kleine Schwester Otlile tanzt seit 2015 in "Strictly Come Dancing" mit Prominenten.

"Let's Dance" will Motsi Mabuse trotz des prestigeträchtigen neuen Jobs aber treu bleiben: "Ich bin mit 'Let's Dance' aufgewachsen und habe so viel gelernt, keine Sorge, so schnell gehe ich nirgendwohin", versichert der Tanzprofi. 2007 hatte Mabuse ihre TV-Karriere als Tänzerin in der Show begonnen, seit 2011 sitzt der Publikumsliebling in der Jury. Im Herbst geht die Show zum ersten Mal auf Tour.

Quelle: teleschau – der Mediendienst