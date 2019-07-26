An MS erkrankt: Schauspielerin Selma Blair zeigt sich mutig mit Glatze
Schauspielerin Selma Blair lebt seit einem Jahr mit der Diagnose Multiple Sklerose. Nun zeigte sie sich nach einer länger andauernden Behandlung mit Glatze.
Seit bei der Schauspielerin Selma Blair im August 2018 Multiple Sklerose diagnostiziert wurde, ist sie immer sehr offen mit der Krankheit umgegangen, postete private Bilder und zeigte sich mit Gehstock auf dem roten Teppich.
Nun veröffentlichte die 47-Jährige ein Bild auf Instagram, auf dem sie mit kahl rasiertem Kopf in einem Behandlungszimmer zu sehen ist. "Heute ist ein hervorragender Tag. Ich werde aus der Obhut eines unglaublichen Teams entlassen", kommentiert Blair das Foto. Weiter lobt sie ihren "visionären Doktor, der genauso an meine Genesung glaubt, wie ich es tue".
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly. I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery. And a great @the_alinker_world so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!! This is the best gift I could give to Arthur. #newimmunesystem #whodis?
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Selma Blair (@selmablair) am
Nach einer langen Behandlung werde sie sich nun erholen, ihr Immunsystem sei noch für die nächsten drei Monate geschwächt. "Also bitte keine Küsse", versucht die Schauspielerin ("Eiskalte Engel") ein bisschen Lockerheit in das ernste Thema zu bringen.
Ihren Post beendet sie mit den Worten: "Das ist das beste Geschenk, dass ich Arthur geben konnte." Damit spricht Blair ihren Sohn an, der am 25. Juli seinen achten Geburtstag feierte.
An diesem Tag schrieb sie sehr emotional in einem weiteren Instagram-Post, wie sehr sie Arthur an diesem Tag vermisse und wie gern sie bei ihm sein möchte – die Behandlung machte dies aber unmöglich.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I slept two hours. There is a pain. In my head. In my throat where the tears start. I want to smell him. Tell him I am so proud of him. Hold him. And I will. Just not on his birthday. Which is today. It was a painful induced labor. He was weeks late according to doctors. I felt fine. He wouldn’t listen. And there was still fluid. But I was pressured , and agreed. Defeated. The inducing was horrific and no dilation. Full labor with no dilation. for 37 hours. I finally asked for an epidural. I was so at their mercy. And I had to protect him. I was scared of motherhood. My friend @juliedesanto , his godmother , drove two hours to be by my side. To hold my stricken face. To tell me I will be a good enough mother. Good enough. And I started to relax. He was born at 1021 this morning. July 25. I even had to fire a doctor who said I needed a c section. And got my beloved dr paul crane back in town to easily deliver our boy. Jason cut the cord and said he looked like me. And now my kid can cut his moms hair and make jokes and assure me just by being him that I am good enough. Even if we aren’t together for this birthday. Which makes tears well, I know he is happy with dad , dancing and playing on the beach later today. What more could I really ask for. Happy birthday. My son. I love you oceans, mama #arthursaintbleick . @cassblackbird #cassblackbird
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Selma Blair (@selmablair) am
"Ich will ihn riechen. Ihm sagen, dass ich so stolz auf ihn bin. Ihn halten. Und das werde ich. Nur nicht an seinem Geburtstag." Blair schreibt in bewegenden Worten und erinnert sich an den Tag von Arthurs Geburt. Es bringe sie zum Weinen, dass sie an diesem Tag nicht bei ihm sein könne, doch sie wisse, dass er den Tag glücklich mit seinem Vater verbringen werde, "tanzend und spielend am Strand". Mit einer rührenden Liebeserklärung an ihren Sohn schließt sie die Nachricht ab: "Herzlichen Glückwunsch, mein Sohn. Ich liebe dich unendlich, Mama."
Quelle: teleschau – der Mediendienst