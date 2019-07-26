An MS erkrankt

Von teleschau

Schauspielerin Selma Blair lebt seit einem Jahr mit der Diagnose Multiple Sklerose. Nun zeigte sie sich nach einer länger andauernden Behandlung mit Glatze.

Seit bei der Schauspielerin Selma Blair im August 2018 Multiple Sklerose diagnostiziert wurde, ist sie immer sehr offen mit der Krankheit umgegangen, postete private Bilder und zeigte sich mit Gehstock auf dem roten Teppich.

Nun veröffentlichte die 47-Jährige ein Bild auf Instagram, auf dem sie mit kahl rasiertem Kopf in einem Behandlungszimmer zu sehen ist. "Heute ist ein hervorragender Tag. Ich werde aus der Obhut eines unglaublichen Teams entlassen", kommentiert Blair das Foto. Weiter lobt sie ihren "visionären Doktor, der genauso an meine Genesung glaubt, wie ich es tue".

Nach einer langen Behandlung werde sie sich nun erholen, ihr Immunsystem sei noch für die nächsten drei Monate geschwächt. "Also bitte keine Küsse", versucht die Schauspielerin ("Eiskalte Engel") ein bisschen Lockerheit in das ernste Thema zu bringen.

Ihren Post beendet sie mit den Worten: "Das ist das beste Geschenk, dass ich Arthur geben konnte." Damit spricht Blair ihren Sohn an, der am 25. Juli seinen achten Geburtstag feierte.

An diesem Tag schrieb sie sehr emotional in einem weiteren Instagram-Post, wie sehr sie Arthur an diesem Tag vermisse und wie gern sie bei ihm sein möchte – die Behandlung machte dies aber unmöglich.

"Ich will ihn riechen. Ihm sagen, dass ich so stolz auf ihn bin. Ihn halten. Und das werde ich. Nur nicht an seinem Geburtstag." Blair schreibt in bewegenden Worten und erinnert sich an den Tag von Arthurs Geburt. Es bringe sie zum Weinen, dass sie an diesem Tag nicht bei ihm sein könne, doch sie wisse, dass er den Tag glücklich mit seinem Vater verbringen werde, "tanzend und spielend am Strand". Mit einer rührenden Liebeserklärung an ihren Sohn schließt sie die Nachricht ab: "Herzlichen Glückwunsch, mein Sohn. Ich liebe dich unendlich, Mama."

Quelle: teleschau – der Mediendienst