Schauspielerin: Selma Blair hat MS – viel Zuspruch nach Instagram-Post
Trotz jahrelanger Befürchtungen war die Nachricht im August dieses Jahres ein Schock für die US-amerikanische Schauspielerin Selma Blair: Diagnose Multiple Sklerose. Am Wochenende hatte sich die 46-Jährige in einem emotionalen Instagram-Post zu Wort.
"Ich bin behindert. Ich stürze manchmal. Ich lasse Dinge fallen. Meine Erinnerung ist vernebelt. Und meine linke Seite fragt nach Anweisungen eines kaputten Navigationssystems", beschreibt Blair die Folgen der Autoimmun-Erkrankung.
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. my instagram family... you know who you are.
Für den schonungslosen Einblick in ihr Seelenleben erhielt die Schauspielerin viel Anteilnahme von Kollegen. Der "How I Met Your Mother"-Star Neil Patrick Harris etwa schrieb: "Wie mutig und ehrlich, so etwas zu schreiben". Ihre einstige Kollegin Sarah Michelle Gellar bot ihre Hilfe an: "Ich liebe dich, ich bin stolz auf dich, und es gibt nichts, das ich nicht für dich tun würde." Auch Shannen Doherty, die einen jahrelangen Kampf gegen Krebs führte, meldete sich zu Wort: "Deine Stärke zu teilen, ist nicht nur ein Geschenk für andere, sondern auch an dich selbst."
Selma Blair, die mit Filmen wie "Eiskalte Engel" oder "The Fog - Nebel des Grauens" bekannt wurde, gab sich ihrerseits kämpferisch: "Ich will wieder mit meinem Sohn spielen. Ich will die Straße entlang gehen und auf meinem Pferd reiten. Ich habe Multiple Sklerose und ich bin OK."
In ihrem Post bedankte sich Blair auch für die Unterstützung ihrer Freunde und beim Team der Netflix-Serie "Another Life", für die sie trotz ihrer Erkrankung momentan vor der Kamera steht. Besonders an die Kostümdesignerin Alissa Swanson richtete Blair ihre Worte, sie biete ihr "eine Schulter zum Anlehnen".
Quelle: teleschau – der Mediendienst