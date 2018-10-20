Schauspielerin

Trotz jahrelanger Befürchtungen war die Nachricht im August dieses Jahres ein Schock für die US-amerikanische Schauspielerin Selma Blair: Diagnose Multiple Sklerose. Am Wochenende hatte sich die 46-Jährige in einem emotionalen Instagram-Post zu Wort.

"Ich bin behindert. Ich stürze manchmal. Ich lasse Dinge fallen. Meine Erinnerung ist vernebelt. Und meine linke Seite fragt nach Anweisungen eines kaputten Navigationssystems", beschreibt Blair die Folgen der Autoimmun-Erkrankung.

Für den schonungslosen Einblick in ihr Seelenleben erhielt die Schauspielerin viel Anteilnahme von Kollegen. Der "How I Met Your Mother"-Star Neil Patrick Harris etwa schrieb: "Wie mutig und ehrlich, so etwas zu schreiben". Ihre einstige Kollegin Sarah Michelle Gellar bot ihre Hilfe an: "Ich liebe dich, ich bin stolz auf dich, und es gibt nichts, das ich nicht für dich tun würde." Auch Shannen Doherty, die einen jahrelangen Kampf gegen Krebs führte, meldete sich zu Wort: "Deine Stärke zu teilen, ist nicht nur ein Geschenk für andere, sondern auch an dich selbst."

Selma Blair, die mit Filmen wie "Eiskalte Engel" oder "The Fog - Nebel des Grauens" bekannt wurde, gab sich ihrerseits kämpferisch: "Ich will wieder mit meinem Sohn spielen. Ich will die Straße entlang gehen und auf meinem Pferd reiten. Ich habe Multiple Sklerose und ich bin OK."

In ihrem Post bedankte sich Blair auch für die Unterstützung ihrer Freunde und beim Team der Netflix-Serie "Another Life", für die sie trotz ihrer Erkrankung momentan vor der Kamera steht. Besonders an die Kostümdesignerin Alissa Swanson richtete Blair ihre Worte, sie biete ihr "eine Schulter zum Anlehnen".

Quelle: teleschau – der Mediendienst