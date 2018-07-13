| "Game of Thrones", "Westworld" und Co.

Die Emmy Awards gelten als "Oscar des Fernsehens" und werden am 17. September 2018 zum 70. Mal vergeben. Hier gibt's die Nominierungen in den wichtigsten Kategorien auf einen Blick.

"Game of Thrones", "Westworld" und "The Handmaid's Tale": Gemessen an der Anzahl der Nominierungen gehen diese Serien als klare Favoriten in das Rennen um die Emmy Awards 2018. Ganze 22 Mal wurde "GoT" für einen Award nominiert, gefolgt von "Westworld" mit 21 Nominierungen und "The Handmaid's Tale" mit 20 Nominierungen.

Hoffnungen auf eine Auszeichnung als Bester Hauptdarsteller bzw. Beste Hauptdarstellerin dürfen sich derweil u.a. Ed Harris ("Westworld"), Claire Foy ("The Crown"), Donald Glover ("Atlanta") und Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") machen.

Die Nominierungen für die Emmy Awards 2018 im Überblick:

Beste Dramaserie

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Westworld

Beste Comedyserie

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Dramaserie

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Sterling K. Brown - This is Us

Ed Harris - Westworld

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia - This is Us

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Dramaserie

Claire Foy - The Crown

Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Keri Russell - The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Comedyserie

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

William H. Macy - Shameless

Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Comedyserie

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney - Mom

Issa Rae - Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie

Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Dramaserie

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin - Homeland

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Matt Smith - The Crown

Joseph Fiennes - The Handmaid's Tale

Bester Nebendarstellerin in einer Dramaserie

Lena Headey - Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Comedyserie

Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta

Henry Winkler - Barry

Louie Anderson - Baskets

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

