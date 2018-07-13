"Game of Thrones", "Westworld" und Co.: Die Emmy-Nominierungen 2018 auf einen Blick
Die Emmy Awards gelten als "Oscar des Fernsehens" und werden am 17. September 2018 zum 70. Mal vergeben. Hier gibt's die Nominierungen in den wichtigsten Kategorien auf einen Blick.
"Game of Thrones", "Westworld" und "The Handmaid's Tale": Gemessen an der Anzahl der Nominierungen gehen diese Serien als klare Favoriten in das Rennen um die Emmy Awards 2018. Ganze 22 Mal wurde "GoT" für einen Award nominiert, gefolgt von "Westworld" mit 21 Nominierungen und "The Handmaid's Tale" mit 20 Nominierungen.
Hoffnungen auf eine Auszeichnung als Bester Hauptdarsteller bzw. Beste Hauptdarstellerin dürfen sich derweil u.a. Ed Harris ("Westworld"), Claire Foy ("The Crown"), Donald Glover ("Atlanta") und Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") machen.
Die Nominierungen für die Emmy Awards 2018 im Überblick:
Beste Dramaserie
- The Americans
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Stranger Things
- This is Us
- Westworld
Beste Comedyserie
- Atlanta
- Barry
- Black-ish
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- GLOW
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Dramaserie
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown - This is Us
- Ed Harris - Westworld
- Matthew Rhys - The Americans
- Milo Ventimiglia - This is Us
- Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Dramaserie
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
- Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
- Keri Russell - The Americans
- Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Comedyserie
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Ted Danson - The Good Place
- Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
- William H. Macy - Shameless
Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Comedyserie
- Pamela Adlon - Better Things
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Allison Janney - Mom
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
- Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie
Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Dramaserie
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
- Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
- David Harbour - Stranger Things
- Matt Smith - The Crown
- Joseph Fiennes - The Handmaid's Tale
Bester Nebendarstellerin in einer Dramaserie
- Lena Headey - Game of Thrones
- Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
- Vanessa Kirby - The Crown
- Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale
- Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale
- Thandie Newton - Westworld
Bester Nebendarsteller in einer Comedyserie
- Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta
- Henry Winkler - Barry
- Louie Anderson - Baskets
- Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
- Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
- Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Bester Nebendarstellerin in einer Comedyserie
- Zazie Beetz - Atlanta
- Betty Gilpin - GLOW
- Laurie Metcalf - Roseanne
- Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live
- Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Megan Mullally - Will & Grace